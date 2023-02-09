Study: Environmental benefits of food-sharing economy depends on use of saved money

'It is so important to look for ways to reduce food waste and examine their potential contribution to mitigating climate change'

Israeli researchers from Tel Aviv University and Ben Gurion University explored the true benefit of the digital food-sharing economy to find out whether it really reduces harm to the environment – and found that benefits are highly dependent on how the money saved is then used.

The researchers described a “food-sharing economy” as when people advertise and pass on surplus food items to others instead of throwing them away. To answer the question of whether such a way of life has environmental benefits, the scientists focused on the effectiveness of food-sharing according to three indicators: Water depletion, land use, and global warming.

They found that a significant proportion of the benefit to the environment is offset when the money saved as a result of sharing food is used for purposes that have a negative environmental impact.

The study, published in the Journal of Industrial Ecology, was led by Tamar Meshulam under the guidance of Dr. Vered Blass of the Porter School of Environment and Earth Sciences at TAU, alongside Dr. Tamar Makov.

“Food waste is a critical environmental problem. We all throw away food, from the farmer in the field to the consumer at home. In total, about a third of the food produced in the world is lost or wasted,” Meshulam explained.

“This wasted food is responsible for roughly 10 percent of [greenhouse gas] emissions, and the land area used to grow food that is then wasted is equal in size to the vast territory of Canada. That’s why it is so important to look for ways to reduce food waste and examine their potential contribution to mitigating climate change,” she urged.

The researchers summed up: “The actual environmental benefits from efficiency improvements often fall short of expectations. This is because the infrastructures supporting human activities are still carbon intensive. As long as our savings are measured in money, and the money is used for additional expenses… our ability to reduce environmental burdens through greater efficiency” will be eroded.