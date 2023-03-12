'We will take steps to help companies with operations based in Israel overcome the liquidity crisis caused by this upheaval'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on Saturday evening on the crisis caused by the downfall of the American investment bank Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), promising to support the Israeli high-tech industry.

"The fall of the SVB bank is generating a deep crisis in the world of high-tech. I have had talks while in Rome with high-tech officials in Israel, and when I return I will discuss the extent of the crisis with the finance and economy ministers as well as the governor of the Bank of Israel,” he said in a tweet posted during his official visit to Italy.

“The government is committed, if necessary, to helping Israeli high-tech companies and their employees. We will take steps to help companies with operations based in Israel overcome the liquidity crisis caused by this upheaval. Israel's economy is strong and stable, and it will also be reflected in the face of these difficulties," the prime minister added.

The statement by Benjamin Netanyahu came as investors, CFOs and tech company executives in Israel are reporting difficulties withdrawing funds from U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier on Friday, faced with a capital crisis, sparked panic within the sector.

Founded in 1983, SVB specializes in banking services for tech startups, providing financing to nearly half of America's venture-backed high-tech and healthcare companies. Although relatively unknown outside of Silicon Valley, SVB was among the top 20 U.S. commercial banks, with $209 billion in total assets at the end of last year.

The bank is mainly suffering from a sharp drop in the volume of deposits from start-ups, which for their part are having difficulty obtaining financing from venture capital funds, in the context of the continuous increases in interest rates by the U.S. central bank.