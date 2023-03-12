Raphael Mechoulam, Israeli professor and world pioneer in cannabis research, dies at 92

Mechoulam, a Bulgarian-born Israeli organic chemist, was known as the 'father of cannabis research' after isolating THC and CBD

Israel’s Hebrew University of Jerusalem announced on Sunday the death of Professor Raphael Mechoulam, known as the “father of cannabis research,” at the age of 92.

Mechoulam, a Bulgarian-born Israeli organic chemist, was the first to isolate the psychoactive substance in cannabis – THC, which affects one’s brain, consciousness, and creativity – as well as CBD, the most important substance in the plant for its medical benefits.

He had received dozens of awards, honors, and decorations throughout his life, including the Harvey, EMET, and Rothschild prizes.

“Working on cannabis was challenging and promising from a scientific perspective,” Mechoulam told the media in 2017. “I had support from the police, who provided the hashish, and from [Israel’s] Health Ministry, which gave the approval. The initial work was done at the Weizmann Institute and continued at the Hebrew University.”

Mechoulam was born in Sofia, Bulgaria, in late 1930, and after surviving the Holocaust, he immigrated to Israel with his family in 1949. He began his journey at Hebrew University with the completion of his second degree in biochemistry in 1953 and started researching cannabinoids nine years later.

In 1972, he was appointed as a full-time professor, and over two decades later was recognized as the President of the International Cannabinoid Research Society. Additionally, he served as the head of the Natural Sciences Division of Israel’s Academy of Sciences and Humanities.

“Most of the human and scientific knowledge about cannabis was collected thanks to Mechoulam,” said Professor Asher Cohen, president of Hebrew University.

“He paved the way for a series of studies in the field and called for scientific collaboration among different researchers. He was a sharp-minded, groundbreaking, and charismatic intellectual. This is a sad day for the academic community, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family. May his memory be a blessing."