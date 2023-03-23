Israeli study: Gestational diabetes can be diagnosed in the first trimester of pregnancy

If gestational diabetes can be prevented, there will be a significant reduction in the negative consequences of this disease for both the mother and the child

A new study from Bar-Ilan University reveals that gestational diabetes can be diagnosed as early as the first trimester of pregnancy, months earlier than what is usually detected.

Gestational diabetes, which affects about 10 percent of pregnant women worldwide, is currently diagnosed in the second trimester of pregnancy.

There are marked differences in first-trimester gut microbiota in women who do and do not subsequently develop gestational diabetes. These differences are associated with inflammatory markers, with women who develop gestational diabetes having higher inflammation and lower levels of beneficial metabolites.

In the study, stool and serum samples were collected from pregnant women during the first trimester. Microbiota, metabolites, inflammation and hormonal profiles were characterized. Diets, smoking, and other lifestyle habits were recorded, and clinical/medical data were compiled.

Mychele Daniau (AFP/Archives) A pregnant woman in the hospital.

Using the results of these characterizations, combined with other collected data, Professor Yoram Louzoun of the Department of Mathematics and the Gonda Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center (Goldschmied) built a machine learning model that could accurately predict which women would or would not develop gestational diabetes.

"Recognizing women at risk for gestational diabetes early in pregnancy could allow for specific recommendations for prevention of the disease - currently through lifestyle modification and, in the future, perhaps through specific pre-, pro-, and post-biotic supplementation," said Professor Omry Koren, Azrieli School of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University.

