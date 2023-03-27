Israeli co-inventor of PDF, MP3, and ZIP dies at age 91

'Jacob Ziv's scientific contribution forever changed the way we store, process and transfer information'

Professor Jacob Ziv, one of Israel's pioneers in computer science, died Sunday at the age of 91.

He, alongside Professor Avraham Lempel, who died in February at the age of 86, developed the data compression algorithm Lempel-Ziv (LZ), which paved the way for the development of the ZIP, PDF, and MP3 formats.

Professor Ziv, a Technion alumnus, is one of the greatest researchers in the history of the Haifa Institute of Technology.

"The scientific contribution of the distinguished Professor Jacob Ziv has forever changed the way we store, process and transfer information," said Technion President Uri Sivan.

"He left his mark not only on the way information is transmitted over computer networks and stored in files around the world, but also guided the faculty, as dean, on the path of academic excellence," said Professor Idit Keidar, dean of the Technion's Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Born in 1931 in Tiberias, Jacob Ziv received his bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from the Technion, followed by a doctorate from MIT in 1962.

He received many prestigious awards during his career. In addition to his scientific achievements, Professor Ziv was a valued teacher and mentor to countless students throughout his career. He will be remembered not only for his groundbreaking contributions to science, but also for his kindness, generosity and dedication to the next generation of scientists, the Technion website announced.