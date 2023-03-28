Israel one of top 20 countries for most patents in 2022

In total, the Jewish state filed 1741 applications, an increase of 1.2 percent

Israel, nicknamed the "start-up nation," has been listed in the 18th spot for country of most patent applications in 2022, according to the European Patent Office (EPO). In total, the Jewish State filed 1741 applications, an increase of 1.2 percent.

The United States leads the ranking with 48 088 applications (+2.9 percent), followed by Germany and Japan. France is in 5th position with 10,900 applications, an increase of 1.9 percent.

"The number of patent applications, an early indicator of business investment in research and development, shows that innovation has held up well over the past year despite the economic uncertainties weighing on the world," according to the press release.

"Regarding the challenges of green innovation, we are seeing solid and continued growth in patent applications related to clean technologies and other means that create, transfer and store electricity," said António Campinos, president of the EPO.

"It is this ongoing momentum that is driving the energy transition."

"Inventors are also working toward a smarter future as the Fourth Industrial Revolution takes hold in our lives, sectors and industries - and extends into other areas, from transportation to healthcare. This is precisely what the uninterrupted growth of patent applications in the digital and semiconductor technologies reveals," he said.

Israel's innovation ecosystem is one of the most attractive, dense and productive in the world. Israel is home to 9,000 start-ups and more than 70 unicorns.

These start-ups have raised a record amount of more than $23 billion in 2021, more than double the amount raised in 2020, which was already a record year itself, according the French Ministry of Economy website.