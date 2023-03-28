Israel’s Elbit Systems sees growing global defense budgets, despite profit drop

'A healthy business environment and growing demand for Elbit Systems' portfolio of leading technological capabilities resulted in a record order backlog'

In reporting a lower quarterly profit at the end of 2022 on Tuesday, Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems said it was weighed down by higher expenses as it sought to capitalize on growing defense budgets worldwide.

The company – one of Israel’s largest defense contractors – said it earned $1.68 per diluted share, excluding one-time items, in the fourth quarter of last year, compared with $2.14 per share in 2021. Revenue rose to $1.51 billion from $1.49 billion.

It said that financial expenses rose due to higher interest rates, while also recording expenses from a revaluation in holdings of affiliated companies and in costs to pension plans.

Elbit's backlog of orders reached $15.1 billion at the end of 2022, up $1.4 billion since the year prior. Some 75 percent of that came from orders outside Israel, and about 60 percent is due in 2023 and 2024.

"A healthy business environment and growing demand for Elbit Systems' portfolio of leading technological capabilities resulted in a record order backlog," said CEO Bezhalel Machlis.

He noted that Elbit also boosted business development efforts due to "the significant opportunities created by growing defense budgets around the world,” adding that Elbit's 2022 financial results also reflected global supply chain disruptions and labor cost inflation.