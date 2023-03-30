Israeli researchers resolve an old controversy: Plants do emit sound

'Apparently, an idyllic field of flowers can be a rather noisy place. It's just that we can't hear the sounds'

For the first time ever, Israeli researchers from Tel Aviv University recorded and analyzed sounds distinctly emitted by plants.

The click-like sounds, similar to the popping of popcorn, are emitted at a volume similar to human speech, but at high frequencies, beyond the hearing range of the human ear.

"We found that plants usually emit sounds when they are under stress, and that each plant and each type of stress is associated with a specific identifiable sound,” the researchers said. “While imperceptible to the human ear, the sounds emitted by plants can probably be heard by various animals, such as bats, mice, and insects."

Tel Aviv University Cactus plant surrounded by microphones.

The study was led by Professor Lilach Hadany from the School of Plant Sciences and Food Security at the Wise Faculty of Life Sciences, together with Professor Yossi Yovel, head of the Sagol School of Neuroscience, and research students Itzhak Khait and Ohad Lewin-Epstein. It was published in the Cell scientific journal and focused mainly on tomato and tobacco plants, although wheat, corn, cactus, and henbit were also recorded.

Collected recordings of emitted sound were analyzed by machine learning algorithms that learned how to distinguish between different plants and different types of sounds, and were ultimately able to identify the plant and determine the type and level of stress from the recordings.

Tel Aviv University Professor Yossi Yovel (L) and Professor Lilach Hadany.

“We resolved a very old scientific controversy,” Hadany continued. “We proved that plants do emit sounds! Our findings suggest that the world around us is full of plant sounds, and that these sounds contain information.”

“We believe that humans can also utilize this information, given the right tools – such as sensors that tell growers when plants need watering. Apparently, an idyllic field of flowers can be a rather noisy place. It's just that we can't hear the sounds!"