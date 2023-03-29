Israeli Defense Ministry launches 'Ofek 13' satellite into space

'Ofek 13' is an observation satellite with advanced capabilities

Israel’s Defense Ministry together with Israel Aerospace Industries on Wednesday successfully launched the "Ofek 13" satellite into space, the ministry’s statement said.

"Ofek 13" is an observation satellite with advanced capabilities. Once it enters the orbit, it will undergo a “series of tests to ensure its propriety and performance levels,” the ministry said.

Israel Defense Ministry Spokesperson's Office "Ofek 13" satellite is launched into space.

“The IMoD Space and Satellite Administration in the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) successfully launched the "Ofek 13" satellite into space at 02:10 IST today (Wednesday). The launch took place at a test site in central Israel using a "Shavit" launcher,” the statement said.

The IMoD Space and Satellite Administration has led the development and production of the satellite and its launcher. The IDF's 9900 Intelligence Unit and the Israeli Air Force also participated in the development process. The launch engines were developed by Rafael Advanced Systems and Tomer, a government-owned company, the defense ministry statement added.