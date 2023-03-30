Israeli hospital launches unique breast cancer prevention project

Mutation in the BRCA1 gene with an 80 percent risk of developing breast cancer is particularly common among Jews of Ashkenazi descent

Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem launched a first-of-its-kind pilot project to administer injections of antibodies to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Once the results are compiled, the treatment could be an alternative to the preventive prophylactic mastectomy procedure that women with the BRCA1 gene mutation currently undergo. Women diagnosed with a BRCA1 gene mutation—who have an 80 percent risk of developing breast cancer—will receive a preventive injection twice a year that may reduce the risk of contracting the disease and having to undergo an ablation.

This innovative method is based on studies carried out by Australian and Austrian researchers on laboratory animals which showed an almost 40 percent reduction in the incidence of breast cancer thanks to these injections. The technology is based on prior knowledge of a molecular process—a pathway called RANK—already adopted for patients with osteoporosis.

Researchers discovered that this antibody inhibits not only the cells that break down the bones as occurs with osteoporosis, but also the cells involved in the development of tumors in the breast. The pilot program consists of a subcutaneous injection in the arm administered twice a year to people carrying the BRCA1 gene mutation.

Since the Shaare Zedek Institute of Medical Genetics is one of the leading research centers in Israel and the world in the field of hereditary breast cancer, it was chosen to lead the study in Israel, also conducted in Austria, Spain, England, Germany, France, United States and Australia.

Mutation in the BRCA1 gene is particularly common among Jews of Ashkenazi descent, hence the high proportion of population at risk in Israel. The free genetic tests introduced in recent years by the Israeli health authorities have greatly facilitated screening.