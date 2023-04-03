Long considered the realm of hippies, hallucinogenic mushrooms are now increasingly being used to treat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

In the last two years, 5,000 Israelis have been recognized by the Defense Ministry as suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). More and more clinical trials are showing that psychedelic mushrooms or drugs like ketamine can reduce these disorders. An Israeli startup is now proposing a solution that delivers these substances directly to the brain using nanoparticles.

Long considered the realm of hippies, hallucinogenic mushrooms are now increasingly being used to treat PTSD, and clinical trials are being undertaken in Israel and Europe.

“It may sound crazy, but today there is no treatment for post traumatic stress disorder. The most commonly prescribed medications, which are FDA approved, are antidepressants, and in some cases neuroleptics. They treat the symptoms but not the cause, which is the traumatic event," explained Or Doek, chief of the advisory board at Madrigal Mental Care Facility.

"That's why psychedelic drugs are so popular, because they offer the promise of rewiring memories in some way. You keep the memory, but instead of remembering it as a traumatic event, it's just a sad event, and it doesn't prevent you from getting on with your life normally,” he added.

Doek is a clinical psychologist, specializing in post-traumatic stress disorder, at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva. He lives in a community very close to the Gaza Strip, as does David Gabbay, the founder of the startup Madrigal Mental Care.

“I have lived for more than 20 years in a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip, an area that has been under rocket fire for 30 years. I know a lot of people, children and elderly people who suffer from post-traumatic stress, depression and psychological disorders. That's why I created this startup. I'm convinced that psychedelics can do what other substances can't,” said Gabbay.

He developed a technology based on a patent from Ben Gurion University, which allows psychedelics to be delivered to the brain, in infinitesimal doses.

“The molecule is enclosed in a nano biodegradable capsule, and placed in a nasal spray. Through respiration, it is transported from the nose to the brain, with an immediate effect,” Gabbay explained.

“As it is a very small amount of product, the patient will not experience any hallucination, he will just see his consciousness grow, which will allow him, with the help of a psychotherapist and a psychiatrist, to put the traumatic event into perspective,” he added.

The startup is currently working on three molecules: ketamine, already approved by the FDA, ecstasy and psilocybin, a substance extracted from hallucinogenic mushrooms. Their effect on the brain is tested in vitro.

“We take our substance and put it on brain cells that are in an inflammatory state, which is the case for people with psychological disorders. Our nanoparticles manage to reduce the level of inflammation significantly,” said Gabbay.

The company has already demonstrated the absence of toxicity of its product, and its nasal spray is expected to be tested on humans as early as 2024. It could democratize access to psychedelic treatments to a large population, while limiting side effects.