Israel makes advances in drone delivery of critical medical supplies

With enemies on every front, drones could save patients needing urgent medical treatment

After successful tests, drone delivery of medical supplies continues to break ground in Israel, with further testing planned for later in the month.

Blood is the most recent crucial commodity to be successfully transported via drone, under the auspices of the National Drone Initiative pilot project which has been operating for the past several years.

The latest test flight was conducted in northern Israel, with a delivery time of 13 minutes from the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. This could have taken 40 minutes or more by a ground route.

Promising to be faster and more efficient than other methods, the airborne transportation could make life or death differences in light of Israel’s security situation in the West Bank, Gaza and northern borders.

In such an increasingly dangerous situation, medical aid that rises above land-based impediments could prove vital to saving lives, especially for medical centers in the periphery and for treating soldiers on the battlefield.

Starting with simpler tasks of delivering unregulated supplies during Covid-19, to the latest test in March, the various medical drone projects are part of a united initiative with several authorities, including the Israeli Health Ministry, Transportation Ministry, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Civil Aviation Authority, the Israel Innovation Authority, the military, Magen David Adom emergency services, and private drone companies.