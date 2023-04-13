80% of Israeli startups say judicial reform impacts their activities

Half of startups fear difficulties obtaining new customers abroad if the reform is passed

About 80 percent of business leaders in the Israeli high tech sector report meeting cancellations by investors due to proposed judicial overhaul, according to data collected by Startup Nation Central.

This organization, which works with many high-tech companies to strengthen Israeli industry, contacted a thousand companies at the end of March to check the impact of the controversial reform on their activities. Among the responses from 1,142 senior executives, representing 873 companies, it appears that approximately 84 percent of investors anticipate a negative impact of the legislation on the companies in which they invest.

Nearly 69 percent of executives of international companies who responded to the survey fear that the reform will have a negative effect on their activities in Israel. Half of startups also fear difficulties obtaining new customers abroad, and 63 percent of investors anticipate similar difficulties in the companies in which they have already invested.

Of the international companies operating in Israel that responded to the survey, about 65 percent of the executives predict a negative impact on the ability to buy or market Israeli innovations - a major export industry for Israel.

In addition, 84 percent of investors believe that the legislation, which was postponed amid mass protests, will have a negative effect on the ability to raise capital abroad. Nearly 40 percent also believe that recruitment will be reduced by half.

The companies indicated that they were preparing for the crisis by withdrawing funds from Israel. At least 58 percent of the surveyed companies plan to move more than half of their cash offshore. Only a fifth of international companies said they would keep the same number of employees in Israel if the reform is passed.