The blast was heard across large parts of central Israel

A loud explosion heard in large swaths of central Israel on Saturday was likely caused by a meteor burning up in the atmosphere, according to Israeli Astronomy Association.

"We received several reports regarding a particularly bright meteor spotted a short while ago in the center of the country in broad daylight," the association wrote on its Facebook page. The scientific term for exceptionally bright meteors is "bolide," according to the association's post.

A meteor is a streak of light in the sky sparked off by a meteoroid crashing through Earth’s atmosphere; meteoroids are lumps of rock or iron orbiting the sun.

Typically even the smallest meteors are visible from many kilometers away because of how fast they travel and how brightly they shine. The fastest meteors travel at speeds of 44 miles per second.