'We proved that CKAP5, a protein responsible for cell stability, can be silenced and that this procedure destroys the entire cancer cell'

In a study conducted at Tel Aviv University, the cytoskeleton-associated protein CKAP5 was used for the first time as a therapeutic target for RNA-based nanodrugs to treat ovarian cancer.

After identifying a genetically unstable mutation resistant to both chemotherapy and immunotherapy in ovarian cancer tissues, the researchers targeted these cells with RNA-containing lipid nanoparticles to silence CKAP5 - causing the cells to collapse and achieving an 80 percent survival rate in animals.

"The CKAP5 protein has never been studied in the context of cancer control, simply because there was no known way to silence it," explained Dr. Chatterjee.

"The lipid nanoparticles developed by Professor Peer allowed us for the first time to silence this protein through targeted delivery of an RNA-based drug. We proved that CKAP5, a protein responsible for cell stability, can be silenced and that this procedure destroys the entire cancer cell," he continued.

In the second phase of the study, the researchers tested the new RNA-based drug that silences CKAP5 on 20 types of cancer.

Some cancer cells proved to be more sensitive to this procedure than others. Cancers with high genetic instability, which are typically highly resistant to chemotherapy, were found to be particularly sensitive to CKAP5 inhibition.

"All cancer cells are genetically unstable," Dr. Chatterjee explained. "Otherwise, they would be healthy. However, there are different levels of genetic instability. We found that the most unstable cancer cells are also the most affected by damage to CKAP5."

"Our drug essentially destroyed their structure. We demonstrated for the first time that the CKAP5 protein can be used to kill cancer cells, and then we observed the biological mechanism that causes cancer cells to collapse in the absence of the protein," says Dr. Chatterjee.

The drug was tested in the lab by the researchers, who achieved an 80 percent survival rate.

The study was funded by the Rivkin Foundation for Ovarian Cancer Research and the Shmunis Family Foundation. The results were published in leading scientific journal Science Advances.