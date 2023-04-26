Israeli websites targeted by a cyberattack, Port Authority's site down

The attack was claimed by the Anonymous Sudan group, reportedly linked to Russia

Hackers took down the Israeli Port Authority's website Wednesday in a cyberattack that was claimed by the group Anonymous Sudan.

The attacks are believed to be denial of service (DDoS) attacks, which crash servers but do not steal information.The group also claimed to have targeted the sites of the Ministry of Health, the Shin Bet internal security agency, the Israel Securities Authority and the Port of Haifa, although these sites are still operating normally.

In recent weeks, Israel has suffered numerous cyberattacks claimed by Anonymous Sudan, which is believed to be linked to Russia and not to the Palestinians, as the group claims, or Iranians that were previously attacking Israel, according to Israeli cybersecurity companies.

Websites of the Israeli Post Office and several banks were targeted last week, during the "Jerusalem Day” or "Al-Quds Day", initiated by the ayatollah's regime in Tehran, and who called for anti-Israel rallies to be held around the world.

Earlier this month, the websites of Israeli higher education institutions, the Ben-Gurion airport and various news websites, including i24NEWS, went down after a cyberattack. Before that, a different group of hackers attacked the Technion Institute in Haifa, demanding a ransom of several millions shekels. The Israeli authorities later established that Iran was behind the attack.