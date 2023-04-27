Israeli company to create 100% plant-based salmon steak thanks to 3D printing

According to the United Nations Food Organization, fish consumption is expected to increase to 204 million tonnes by 2030

Created in 2021, Plantish develops plant-based alternatives to farmed fish. This Israeli start-up, which aims to become the world's leading fish brand, raised $12.5 million last year.

The company first tackled the salmon market, with fish fillets designed using patented 3D printing technology. According to Ariel Szklanny, one of the founders of Plantish, “the texture of the salmon fillet created is fantastic. We're just improving the flavor a bit more. We plan to market it this year to restaurateurs”.

The tissue engineering PhD holder told i24NEWS why he chose a plant-based alternative, rather than growing fish cells in the lab, the option currently favored by most companies entering the industry.

“Cells are difficult to grow, and it's very expensive,” he said. “Materials are expensive, so is equipment, whereas to make plant-based products, you can just buy pea or soy protein, combine them, and get something that looks like salmon.”

The plant-based salmon created by Plantish is enriched with omega-3s and proteins to provide the same nutritional benefits as the original. Today, salmon is the most consumed seafood after shrimp.

Szklanny does not rule out applying his technology to other products: “our concept can be applied to any fish fillet. As long as it is fish and it looks like fish, we are able to replicate the shape and texture.”

Plantish's goal is to preserve the oceans, which are widely threatened by overfishing, while providing consumers with a quality product. According to the United Nations Food Organization, fish consumption is expected to increase from 179 million tonnes in 2018 to 204 million tonnes in 2030.