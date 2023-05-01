'We learned from the Israelis, predominantly from our colleagues at Sheba, things that were not available to us at the time'

Israel's largest medical center Sheba on Monday honored American immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci with the "Sheba Champion of Global Health Award.”

The award recognized Fauci's work as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and his contribution to the Covid response. Dr. Fauci played an important role during the pandemic as Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States.

The award, presented to Dr. Fauci at a private ceremony in Washington, D.C., celebrated cooperation between Sheba Medical Center and the U.S. government during the Covid pandemic, including sharing data on infections, vaccinations, and boosters. The Sheba Medical Center was the first to start Covid vaccination in Israel.

"I am proud to present to Dr. Fauci with this award which recognizes his commitment to global health and his significant contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic," said Professor Yitshak Kreiss, Chief Executive Officer of Sheba Medical Center.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Dr. Fauci and his team, through the sharing of information and research, have helped save countless Israeli lives and enabled us to implement our vaccination program,” he added.

“We learned from the Israelis, predominantly from our colleagues at Sheba, things that were not available to us at the time. And we were able to make policy decisions about how we would handle vaccinations, boosters, and things like that based on the real-time data that we were getting from Israel,” Dr. Fauci said during the ceremony.