Gilad Erdan presents innovative Israeli drones to UN ambassadors

The event will take place in the framework of the Science, Technology and Innovation Forum of the United Nations Economic and Social Council

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan hosted a presentation on Wednesday, showcasing new drone technologies, for ambassadors from around the world at the UN headquarters in New York. The event takes place within the framework of the UN Economic and Social Council's Science, Technology and Innovation Forum.

Israeli companies specializing in drones presented the "sky of tomorrow" as an airspace with a network of different drones. A panel of experts and executives will also take questions at various presentations. Among the technologies presented were drones capable of making deliveries to the home.

"At a time when Iran is sending drones to kill innocent civilians in Ukraine, the State of Israel is promoting the use of drones for public purposes," said Gilad Erdan, "Israel is a powerhouse in technology and innovation and we are happy to share our knowledge with the world."

Wednesday's showcase is a collaboration between various government entities, including Israel's mission to the UN, the National Drone Initiative, the Innovation Authority, Ayalon Highways, and the Civil Aviation Authority. Erdan, who took up his latest role as ambassador in 2020, promotes Israeli innovation to his UN counterparts in an effort to build bridges between countries.

"As representatives of your states, who sometimes vote in isolation of Israel, remember this event," he told ambassadors last year during a presentation on Israeli innovations in the food technology sector. "Israel is a center of innovation whose goal is to contribute to solving the world's problems.”