Israeli company opens world's first thermal energy storage plant

Brenmiller Energy is a world leader in the field of heat storage, having developed a system to conserve energy in ways that save more and avoid high costs

Israeli-based thermal energy storage company Brenmiller Energy announced Tuesday that it inaugurated a thermal energy storage plant – the world’s first of its kind – in southern Israel for the commercial production of pioneering heat storage facilities.

The clean technology firm is a world leader in the field of heat storage, having developed efficient ways to conserve energy by means of heat. Large-scale projects of Brenmiller have already been instituted in Italy, Brazil, and the United States – and soon in the Jewish state.

The factory, which is expected to employ dozens of workers, will target four gigawatt hours of annual production by the end of 2023. Brenmiller said its Israel location will be its primary manufacturing hub, built with large funding from the European Union and equipped with modern machines that meet the highest standards.

Brenmiller Energy Brenmiller Energy's storage facility in Dimona, southern Israel.

“Unveiling our [thermal energy storage] gigafactory marks a pivotal milestone in our company’s history,” said Avi Brenmiller, founder and CEO of Brenmiller Energy. “What started as a family business has grown into a company that can help the global economy’s efforts to decarbonize.”

“In order to reduce emissions in the industrial and heating sector, heat storage is required, which will link the changing availability of renewable electricity sources – such as wind and solar power – to needs that require heat around the clock,” Brenmiller added.

Brenmiller Energy Employees of Brenmiller Energy inspect an energy storage facility in Dimona, southern Israel.

Brenmiller has developed a thermal energy storage system using crushed rock as storage material, which fosters high performance, low maintenance, and an environmentally-friendly production cycle.

The system receives energy from different sources, converts it into thermal energy, and enables continuous supply according to different needs, shifting loads and flattening peak consumption. Thus, energy is saved, high costs are avoided for the use of electricity, gas, and fuel, and energy efficiency is increased.