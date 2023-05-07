Israel's Sheba Hospital integrated into global medical data network

The Mayo Clinic Platform Connect currently provides secure, cloud-based access to de-identified clinical data across three continents

Mayo Clinic Platform, a cutting-edge innovation created by the renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, USA, is expanding its distributed data network known as Mayo Clinic Platform Connect to include, among others, Israeli medical center Sheba. This first-of-its-kind global alliance establishes a data-sharing network that transcends language barriers, accelerating AI-based solutions to create better outcomes to improve patient health worldwide.

The Mayo Clinic Platform Connect currently provides secure, cloud-based access to de-identified clinical data across three continents.

"We describe the data needed for fair and equitable AI as having depth (types of information), breadth (number of patients) and depth (heterogeneity). To transform healthcare globally, we must expand our distributed data networks to every continent. We must protect privacy, comply with international laws and regulations, and integrate knowledge across languages," said John Halamka, president of the Mayo Clinic Platform.

Until recently, types of medical information such as integrated electronic medical record data, radiology and pathology images, and videos were too unstructured and complex to analyze. Language diversity was also a significant barrier to consolidating clinical data on a global scale.

Through a combination of privacy-protected storage and the growth of AI and machine learning, Mayo Clinic Platform and Connect members will use aggregated, de-identified clinical data to generate models to spot disease earlier, and identify the best treatment options.

"We are thrilled to be part of this historic alliance to transform the future of healthcare," said Professor Eyal Zimlichman, MD, director of transformation and innovation at Sheba Medical Center.