Alzheimer's: Israeli study finds cause of accelerated cognitive decline in women

Israeli researchers recently published a study that highlights a molecular mechanism that leads to the deterioration of cognitive acceleration in women with Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's disease is a serious degenerative disease that is the leading cause of dementia. It disproportionately affects women, characterized by faster progression and more pronounced cognitive deterioration than in men. Current treatment protocols only aim to delay the progression of symptoms, but they have been known to cause more serious side effects in women.

As a result, cognitive decline in women with Alzheimer's disease continues despite treatment, further compounding the difficulties they face.

The study – led by brain gene specialists Professor Hermona Soreq and Professor Yonatan Loewenstein from the Safra Center for Neuroscience and the Institute for Life Sciences at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem – found a direct link between a family of RNA fragments of mitochondrial origin and the rate of progression of dementia in the women.

The results indicate that regardless of structural changes in the brain, severe depletion of maternally inherited mitochondrial RNA fragments in affected brain nuclei correlates with the rapid deterioration of cognitive abilities in women with Alzheimer's.

"Our research makes a significant contribution to the existing body of Alzheimer's disease research by uncovering new insights into the factors that lead to accelerated cognitive decline in women, highlighting crucial distinctions not only in disease progression but also in response to treatment,” Prof. Soreq explained.

“In addition, these findings have implications for the treatment of these symptoms with RNA-based therapies, which have emerged in recent years and are now a viable option.”

The study was supported by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and the Israel Science Foundation for Basic Research and Advanced Medicine, and was published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.