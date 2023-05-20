Israel: pioneer of the high-tech industry, Zohar Zisapel, dies at age 74

Founder of the RAD Group is being remembered for his contribution to the Israeli tech scene, after succumbing to cancer

Zohar Zisapel was a pioneer in the high-tech industry, and on Saturday, May 20, he passed away at the age of 74. In the last few years, he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Zisapel was considered a founding founder of Israel’s emergence as a technology powerhouse, and a winner of the Israel Defense Prize. He was born in Tel Aviv, received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the Technion and an MBA from Tel Aviv University.

He founded RAD Data Communications Ltd. in 1981, with his brother Yehuda, and then formed RAD Group as an umbrella organization for an assortment of Israeli companies. His companies took part in the development, production and marketing of innovative solutions for the data communications industry

In the years that followed, 27 other independent high-tech companies were added to the group, utilizing his unique business philosophy. Most of the startups focused on the development, manufacturing, or marketing of products in the field of data communication.

In addition, the Zisafel brothers led the development and promotion of the biotechnology sector in Israel. They founded the RAD Biomed Incubator Ltd. as an incubator to provide space, seed funding and various services for projects in the biomedical field.

The two brothers also donated $4.5 million to the Technion - Israel’s Institute of Technology - in Haifa to establish the Sara and Moshe Zisapel Nano-Electronics Center, named in memory of their parents. Through their RAD NGO, they also provided scholarships to outstanding engineering and computer science students in low-socioeconomic circumstances, and donated computer rooms to educational institutions.

Zisafel was part of a high-tech industry effort to discuss the implications of the ongoing legal reform debate in Israel, that has been taken to the President’s Residence for negotiations toward a consensus agreement.