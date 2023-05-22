Local French politician visits Israel for water management technology partnership

The 'Blue Gold Plan' intends to save water in the south of France, that’s currently hit by a drought

President of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur regional council, Renaud Muselier, is currently visiting Israel for Ecomotion Week, the international meeting place for intelligent mobility. The annual event showcased the latest technologies, particularly in irrigation and agriculture.

"I had committed to coming with a strong delegation here in Israel for the country's 75th anniversary. The Israelis are very good at urban adaptation and start-ups," Muselier said in an interview with i24NEWS in French.

Muselier spoke about the "Blue Gold Plan” intended to save the valuable resource through better water management in the south of France, that’s currently hit by a drought. It is a plan that “does not hesitate to draw inspiration from experiences on the other side of the Mediterranean, particularly in Israel," as quoted in the French daily La Tribune Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.

"The Israelis are very strong on water treatment issues. I hope for future partnerships in this field between our region and the State of Israel. There is a real know-how," Muselier told i24NEWS.

The politician hoped for the birth of partnerships between the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region and the State of Israel. "We need to work together, and this is the meaning of this trip," he concluded.

Israel signed cooperation agreements with several countries on water management solutions, and to integrate the latest Israeli technology. One example is in Morocco, where the Abraham Accords brought a great deal of cooperation agreements, including water desalination, desert technologies, food processing technologies, and renewable energy.

Israel’s Economy Minister Nir Barkat remarked that the technology cooperation was mutually beneficial to both people. He said that these are “lots of critical paths for the human race," and that the two countries have a lot of technologies that complement each other.