Israeli researchers identify brain imbalance linked to autism

The findings can teach the field about the relationship of nitric oxide and other neurological diseases – such as Alzheimer’s – or even psychiatric disorders

Israeli researchers revealed in a new study published Monday in the Advanced Science journal their finding of a connection between high levels of nitric oxide in the brain and autism.

“This is the first time that a laboratory succeeds in discovering and proving an actual connection between an increase in the concentration of nitric oxide in the brain and autistic behavior, and vice versa,” said Dr. Haytem Amal, a researcher at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

The team’s results were based on tests of lab animals that carried autistic-like genes found in humans. Among them, various parameters were tested such as problems in social communication, behavioral repetitiveness, lack of interest in new objects, and anxiety.

Amal and his team found that when they actively worked to lower the levels of nitric oxide in the brain, autistic behavior decreased accordingly.

“In addition, the delay in nitric oxide levels led to a significant improvement in neuronal indices,” said Dr. Amal.

Millions of people around the world face disorders on the autism spectrum. In Israel alone, over 30,000 children up to the age of 18 have been diagnosed with the disorder.

The discovery is expected to allow the development of new drugs to treat symptoms of those on the autism spectrum. According to the researchers, the findings can teach the field about the relationship between nitric oxide and other neurological diseases – such as Alzheimer’s – or even psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia or depression.

“I am hopeful that the new discovery and understanding of this mechanism will lead to a real possibility of developing a cure for autism,” Amal added.