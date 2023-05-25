Ecomotion 2023 in Israel showcases tech for cars of the future

Companies, startups, and investors from across Israel are in Tel Aviv to showcase innovations for greener, smarter, and safer cars

Israel’s yearly technology and mobility fair Ecomotion 2023 is taking place this week, showcasing innovative technologies for the vehicles of the future.

From dancing robots and self-driving cars to facial sensors that prevent accidents or even portable devices that turn regular bikes into electric ones on the spot, this year’s Ecomotion Fair in Tel Aviv brought together hundreds of companies, startups, and investors from across Israel to showcase the latest technologies and innovations, working on creating the car of the future – greener, smarter, and safer.

Some 1.3 million people die every year worldwide in car accidents, and the vast majority of causes happen in the last three seconds before a crash.

One of the biggest challenges for traffic safety is actually the drivers themselves, as 80 percent of accidents are caused by the driver being distracted.

A new technology showcased at Ecomotion detects facial motions – like if the driver looks to the side or falls asleep – and immediately sends out an alert to prevent an accident.

“It means that with all the sophisticated tech today that looks outside the vehicle, the real danger sits behind the steering wheel,” said Tal Krzypow of CIPIA, which provides sensing solutions for the automotive industry.

“You have to monitor the driver if you want to prevent accidents,” she told i24NEWS.

Over the next few years, all cars produced in Europe will be required to have this technology, so it might already be built into your next car.

But the big thing in the car industry is the autonomous vehicle. Israeli company ARBE is building a radar that detects everything on the road and sends such information to a computer – serving as the eyes of the self-driving automobile.

“The radar senses the environment,” said ARBE CEO Shlomit Hacohen. “We see any obstacle on the road: People, objects, other cars. Radars operate in complete darkness, in the rain or fog, and can really help the car understand its surroundings and where it can drive and where it should stop,” he explained to i24NEWS.

ARBE’s radar technology is 100x more detailed than any other tech in the field, providing drivers with a safer experience.

But how does the car determine which reaction is the safest for the driver?

A simulator at Ecomotion generates multiple scenarios that challenge the autonomous car to make difficult decisions in traffic. A tree that falls, or perhaps a child who suddenly runs into traffic – this data helps create the basis for the regulation of future cars.

“Safety and the trust that these systems are safe is the barrier for mass deployment of automated driving systems,” Gil Amid of the Foretellix software company told i24NEWS.

“You need to have a solution that gives you the confidence that the system is safe, and you have to be able to convince the public that the system is safe.”

This issue is at the heart of the challenge facing autonomous cars: What rules should the car follow? Who should it save? And who assumes responsibility if the car causes an accident?

“We have been talking about smart cars and mobility already for over a decade,” said Lisya Bahar Manoah, a general partner at Catalyst Funds.

“Years ago, investors got very excited and invested in radars and cameras, which enable autonomous driving,” she told i24NEWS.

So the technology for the autonomous car is almost there – it’s the solutions surrounding legislation, infrastructure, and ethics that are still lacking. Until then, each innovative step brings us one step closer to safer, driverless, and more sustainable cars.