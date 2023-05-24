Israeli researchers tout ‘hopeful’ treatment results for myeloma cancer

Each year, between 400 and 500 new patients are diagnosed with myeloma in Israel, most of them over the age of 70

Israeli researchers have developed a new experimental treatment for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, with 92 percent of tested-on patients showing positive signs and over half of them going into complete remission.

The treatment is based on cellular engineering used for treatments of other diseases and was developed by Prof. Cyrille Cohen, head of the Immunology Lab at Bar-Ilan University, in collaboration with Prof. Polina Stepansky, director of the Bone Marrow Transplant and Immunotherapy department at Hadassah Medical Center.

“We are very happy to see the results of this treatment that we contributed to develop, and I want to extend my admiration to the team at Hadassah for the hard work they did with the patients,” Prof. Cohen told i24NEWS.

“A response rate of 92 percent is very high, and many of them are in complete remission. We’re talking about 74 patients that were treated in the past two years, so it’s exciting,” the professor added.

The treatment uses a genetic modification of cells of patients’ immune systems – a revolutionary idea born in the 1980s by Prof. Zelig Ashchar at Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science.

"It is administered in one go, after taking and modifying the patient's cells in the laboratory, thanks to a virus that we have developed,” Cohen explained. “Re-injected, the patient's white blood cells are then able to fight against cancer cells.

"Myeloma cancer, incurable to date, represents approximately one percent of cancers and 10 percent of blood cancers. The results we have obtained therefore constitute immense hope."

Each year, between 400 and 500 new patients are diagnosed with myeloma in Israel, most of them over the age of 70. Myeloma begins when healthy plasma cells – which are made up of blood cells – change and grow uncontrollably.

As a result, the disease affects bone marrow, bones, kidneys, and the immune system. More than a decade ago, the treatment of multiple myeloma underwent a significant change with the development of new biological drugs, but a treatment that could lead to a cure for the disease has yet to be developed.

“There is a big problem trying to engineer a treatment to fight cancer,” Cohen said.

“A problem is having those cells infiltrate a tumor. When it comes to blood cancers, like myeloma or lymphoma, the access [to tumors] is much easier, and therefore, the cells you engineer can encounter the disease cells quickly. In that scenario, it’s much easier to access and fight a tumor.”

The clinical trials of this new treatment, which began in February 2021, are in phase two of the three necessary for it to be validated by the health authorities and marketed. Eventually, the treatment could also be extended to other types of cancer.

“Hopefully with the collaboration of biopharma companies, they will take it to the next level. There is healthy competition between different labs, everything is for the benefit of patients. We were happy to catch the attention of biopharma in the United States so hopefully, we can bring some hope to patients,” said Cohen.