Israel-1 is expected to be one of the world's fastest AI supercomputers, costing hundreds of millions of dollars and set to be partly operational by 2024

U.S. tech giant Nvidia said Monday it was building Israel’s most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer to meet soaring customer demand.

Nvidia, the world’s most valuable listed chip company, said the cloud-based system would cost hundreds of millions of dollars and be partly operational by 2024. Gilad Shainer, a senior vice president at Nvidia, said the firm was working with 800 startups in the Jewish state and tens of thousands of software engineers.

The system, called Israel-1, is expected to be one of the world's fastest AI supercomputers, being able to deliver performance of up to eight exaflops of AI computing. One exaflop has the ability to perform one quintillion calculations per second.

Israel-1 was developed by Mellanox Technologies, but Nvidia bought the Israeli chip designer in 2019 for nearly $7 billion, outbidding Intel.

Shainer said AI was the "most important technology in our lifetime" and that to develop AI was needed.

"Generative AI is going everywhere nowadays. You need to be able to run training on large datasets," he told Reuters, noting companies in Israel will have access to a supercomputer they don't have today.

“This system is a large scale system that actually will enable them to do training much quicker, to build frameworks, and build solutions that can tackle more complex problems."

OpenAI's ChatGPT, for example, was created with thousands of Nvidia graphics processing units.

Shainer said Nvidia's first priority for the supercomputer was its Israeli partners: "We may use this system to work with partners outside of Israel down the road.”