Israeli startup Belong.Life uses data and community to help oncology patients

Dr. Daniel Vorobiof says 'these global studies underline the importance of reliable support for patients during their fight against cancer'

The American Society of Clinical Oncology published two studies based on data aggregated by Israeli startup Belong.Life, which provided key insights for oncology patients.

Considered one of the world's leading providers of patient communities and care platforms, Belong.Life co-authored the studies with the Oncology Division of Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center, and used data with permission of its users.

"Our aggregated real-world data highlights critical observations, improving understanding of real patient journeys and providing invaluable insights for doctors, patients and the global oncology ecosystem," said Belong.Life CEO Eliran Malki.

The first study examined the prevalence of restrictive behavioral practices in cancer patients. It analyzed 1,395 patients receiving cancer treatment, who completed a questionnaire validated by Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center. At least one limitation in daily activities was reported by 73% of patients.

"Most quality of life assessments used today do not measure patients' ability to maintain normal daily activities during treatment, but instead focus on rigid health-related criteria," explains Dr. Daniel Vorobiof, medical director of Belong.Life and co-author of the studies.

"Quality of life cannot be assessed solely by studying signs and symptoms. The goal of cancer therapy is to give patients the opportunity to lead a meaningful life. However, most of our patients limit their daily activities in ways that run counter to this goal," said Professor Ido Wolf, Head of the Oncology Division at the Sourasky Medical Center.

The second study looked at patients' awareness of the increased risk of cancer-associated thrombosis (CAT), a potentially fatal complication in which the pro-coagulant properties of cancer cells and cancer treatments contribute to the development of blood clots.

"These global studies underline the importance of reliable support for patients during their fight against cancer," concluded Dr Vorobiof.