Drive with your idol: Waze features Roger Federer’s voice to mark French Open 2023

In celebration of the French Open at Roland-Garros, the Israeli driving app Waze partnered with the champion Roger Federer to allow users to navigate roads using the tennis star’s instructions, available in Israel on Wednesday.

Federer, who holds many titles, just gained another one – Waze is featuring his voice in more languages than anyone has ever done before. As part of the collaboration, Waze recorded Federer’s voice in English, French, and German.

Those using Federer's voice to navigate during their rides can expect the "hazard ahead of you" warning they are used to to be suddenly replaced by the tennis star's voice. In addition, traffic will become a lot more exciting with the tennis champion by your side as he shares words of encouragement like "Make a U-Turn. Hey, even champions can mess up,” or “Heavy traffic reported ahead. Let’s treat this like a change-of-ends break. I might even put on a fresh shirt.”

Those are just a few spoilers to expect.

App users can maximize their Federer experience by updating their ‘Mood’ to ‘Victorious – how you appear on the Waze map – and by choosing custom vehicles inspired by the athlete’s own garage.