New findings from Israel: Could a better diet make your brain younger?

Israeli researchers discovered that switching to a “Green Mediterranean Diet” could positively affect brain health, according to new research from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), published by eLife.

“We were encouraged to find that even a weight loss of 1-percent was sufficient to affect brain health and lead to a 9-month reduction in brain age,” said Professor Galia Avidan of the BGU Department of Psychology, lead investigator of the sub-study, in a press statement.

Obesity was previously linked to the brain aging faster than normal, in a method that calculated a person’s ‘brain age’ through its appearance on detailed scans, regardless of the actual age. The researchers were able to use this to check how lifestyle changes could influence the aforementioned natural process.

"Our study highlights the importance of a healthy lifestyle, including lower consumption of processed food, sweets, and beverages, in maintaining brain health," said Dr. Gidon Levakov, a former graduate student at the Department of Cognitive and Brain Sciences

This specific brain age sub-study was conducted by Prof. Avidan and Dr. Levakov, in collaboration with a larger study led by Professor Iris Shai, also of BGU, as well as being an adjunct Professor at Harvard and an honorary professor at the University of Leipzig, Germany, along with her former graduate student Dr. Alon Kaplan.

Levakov, Kaplan, Shai and Avidan studied 102 individuals who met the criteria for obesity. The participants received a brain scan at the beginning and the end of the program.

They then used the scans to examine the impact of the lifestyle intervention on the aging process. The results revealed that a 1-percent reduction in body weight led to the participants’ brain age being almost 9 months younger than expected.