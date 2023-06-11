Prominent neuroscientist Carl van Vreeswijlk honored in Israel

Van Vreeswijlk introduced and developed pioneering concepts that helped shape the current understanding of recurrent neuronal networks and cortical dynamics

A gifted theoretical neuroscientist was honored in Israel for his contributions to the field. The Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Brain Sciences at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem hosted a worldwide homage to Carl van Vreeswijk (1962-2022).

During a four-day conference, leading neuroscientists from around the world came together to discuss van Vreeswijk's work, and the future of neuroscience.

“I think Carl really instilled this sense of excitement in people,” said Professor Yoram Borak from Hebrew University.

Longtime colleague Professor David Hansel from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) added, “He was looking at the world as a scientist.”

Van Vreeswijk was a gifted theoretical neuroscientist who introduced and developed pioneering concepts that helped shape the current understanding of recurrent neuronal networks and cortical dynamics.

“Once Carl latched onto a problem, he wouldn't let go until he cracked it, recruiting all his immense concentration power and mathematical skills and physical intuition,” said Professor Haim Sompolinsky from Hebrew University.

“He was very modest, very pure. He was working in the present, but for the future,” said Hansel.

Part of his contribution for the future included teaching the next generation.

“I felt very rapidly comfortable with him and I was asking stupid questions, and Carl would always, always translate the equation into words that I could understand,” said Dr. Carole Levenes, a researcher at the CNRS. In that way, van Vreeswijk was know as a mentor to everyone he worked with.

Borak said, “For us at the Center for Brain Sciences, it’s first and foremost an homage to Carl. But also an opportunity to celebrate his contribution and the style of research that he exemplified.”

The conference brought together top neuroscientists, whose research is at the crossroads of theory and experiment in the spirit of his works.

Sompolinsky addressed the crowd, saying: “Mrs. van Vreeswijk and van Vreeswijk family, you should derive immense satisfaction from acknowledging the profound and enduring impact Carl has had on countless individuals here and around the world through his brilliant science and his compassionate and engaging personality. May his memory be a blessing.”