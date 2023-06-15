Breakthrough discovery into skin cancer has researchers hopeful for vaccine

Israeli study shows how melanoma cells alter their environment to support cancerous metastasis, spreading the deadly disease

A study by Tel Aviv University (TAU) and Sheba Medical Center (SBC) revealed how melanoma modifies its environment to support cancerous metastasis. The researchers said this discovery could “hopefully contribute” toward a vaccine against this deadly cancer.

The work was led by Professor Carmit Levy from TAU's Faculty of Medicine and Professor Shoshana Greenberger of SBC. The study was funded by the Israel Cancer Research Fund, and appeared in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, which is published by Nature.

Melanoma, a highly lethal cancer, was seen to start as a less dangerous tumor that went through an uncontrolled division of melanocytic cells in the outer epidermis layer of the skin. It then invaded the dermis layer, spreading via lymphatic vessels, and could then enter into the blood system.

The study revealed the exact mechanism in which thin-walled sacs, filled with a fluid and called vesicles, would be secreted by melanoma cells. This process was termed melanosomes.

Afterwards, the cancer cells would penetrate lymph vessels, which carry white blood cells. Finally, the melanosomes continue penetrating cells, giving signals to replicate and migrate throughout the body.

Sheba Medical Center Professor Shoshana Greenberger of Sheba Medical Center, Israel.

“We demonstrated for the first time that in the first stage, in the epidermis, melanoma cells secrete extracellular vesicles called melanosomes,” explained Professor Greenberger in the press release, “we demonstrated that melanosomes can penetrate lymph vessels.”

She continued on the process, “we examined their behavior in the environment of actual lymph vessel cells and found that here too the melanosomes penetrate the cells and give them a signal to replicate and migrate.”

“In other words, the primary melanoma secretes extracellular vesicles that penetrate lymph vessels and encourage the formation of more lymph vessels near the tumor, enabling the melanoma to advance to the lethal stage of metastasis."

Tel Aviv University Professor Carmit Levy of Tel Aviv University's Faculty of Medicine, Israel.

"These vesicles modify the dermis environment to favor cancer cells," added Professor Levy. They thus prepare the ground for their own metastasis, affecting the immune system in general.

Since melanoma starts as harmless at a pre-metastatic stage, the researchers said that understanding how it spreads could help develop a vaccine, "that will arouse the immune system to combat the melanosome,” Greenberger concluded, “If we can stop the mechanisms that generate metastases in lymph nodes, we can also stop the disease from spreading.”