Israeli company sees future of cryptocurrencies as easy transfers

With over 20,000 different types of digital currencies available on the market, many still see clarity on the new technology’s regulation as an issue

Within the next few months, between 600 and 800 million cryptocurrency coin holders are expected, according to estimates. In order to better understand the digital payment system and its reach, i24NEWS interviewed Aharon Miller, co-founder of cryptocurrency payment app Oobit.

"Observing how the traditional banking system worked, I saw the need for a more efficient, transparent and inclusive system. This sparked my curiosity and I explored the possibilities that this emerging industry could offer,” Miller told i24NEWS.

“I wanted to be part of the movement that is revolutionizing finance and giving people more freedom, control and financial opportunity," he added.

According to a study by consulting firm KPMG, commissioned by the Association for the Development of Digital Assets (Adan), the U.S. led the world with 46 million coin-holders, followed by India (27 million), Pakistan (26 million), Nigeria (22 million) and Vietnam (20 million). And it is particularly attractive to the under 35-year-old age group.

To date, there are 20,000 different types of cryptocurrencies available on the market. Many of the digital assets are based on blockchain technology, an independent network that keeps track of all past transactions.

The technology touts the ability to make transactions possible in a matter of minutes or even seconds, in a supposedly transparent manner, as well as being cheap means of transfer. Cryptocurrencies make payments and value transfer transactions more secure and accessible to everyone, regardless of their location, with caveats.

Oobit set out with the aim "to offer a similar experience to popular payment solutions like Apple Pay, but with the added benefit of using cryptocurrencies. Our goal was to enable individuals to make payments with cryptocurrencies by leveraging existing VISA and MasterCard point-of-sale terminals,” the company's COO told i24NEWS.

“We developed an ecosystem that gives people the option of paying with cryptocurrencies through their mobile, while ensuring that merchants receive fiat currency. We knew that convincing merchants to accept cryptocurrencies would be a huge challenge,” Miller stated.

The company therefore set up an important value chain that enabled cryptocurrency holders to pay in any store with their Oobit app. A breakthrough that has already won over many users, particularly on the Asian continent, in Latin America, Canada and also Australia.

However, there are limits to this payment technique, as platforms can be easily hacked, resulting in considerable loss of money. It is also difficult to predict the sustainability of cryptocurrency-related projects. The budding payment method should therefore be used with caution.

"My co-founder and I recognized that while cryptocurrencies offer many advantages, there are obstacles to their widespread adoption, especially when it comes to using them for everyday payments," the Israeli entrepreneur pointed out to i24NEWS.

In Israel, several hundred bars and restaurants have already started to accept payments in crypto-assets, and dozens of companies have developed in this fast-growing sector in the country. A large number of Israeli startups have financed their developments with cryptocurrencies, and the second largest local bank announced the launch of a crypto trading service.

"The Jewish state's reputation for technology and innovation suggests a potential demand for cryptocurrency payment solutions. Israel has shown increased interest in cryptocurrencies, influenced by regulations, consumer preferences and market dynamics," Miller said.

"The growing adoption of cryptocurrencies by individuals, businesses and institutional investors shows that digital assets are becoming increasingly accepted as a viable form of payment,” he added.

“Finally, cryptocurrencies offer individuals, businesses and institutional investors total control over their assets by enabling them to store funds under their own control. These factors contribute to the growing momentum and potential of cryptocurrencies to establish themselves as leading payment solutions in the future," the Oobit co-founder concluded in his interview with i24NEWS.

According to a study conducted by the blockchain firm Ripple, crypto use will be widespread within 3 years and the major obstacle for 89% of respondents remained the lack of visibility and clarity regarding the new technology’s regulation.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French i24NEWS website.