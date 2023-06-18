The company has been in Israel since 1974, where it employs around 10,000 people

Israel's Finance Minister announced on Sunday that computer giant Intel is to invest around $25 billion to set up a new factory in Kiryat Gat.

Speaking at the ministerial cabinet meeting, Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich said this was "the largest investment ever made in Israel."

Intel Intel CEO Pat Glasinger (R) poses with Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua (L) during a tour of the new Mobileye headquarters building in Jerusalem, Israel.

"This shows the strength of the liberal economy we have created in Israel, and that of our high-tech sector," the minister enthused. "These investments on an unprecedented scale will impact the growth of the Israeli economy in the years to come, and promote high-quality, productive and well-paid jobs in outlying localities."

The plant, scheduled to open in 2027, will employ thousands of workers at wages above the industry average. It was also agreed to significantly increase the tax rate the company will pay to the state, from the current 5 percent to 7.5 percent.

The American multinational company, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of semiconductor chips. The company has been in Israel since 1974, where it employs around 10,000 people.

Intel has four development centers in Haifa, Yakum, Petach Tikva and Jerusalem, as well as manufacturing facilities in Kiryat Gat and Jerusalem.

In addition to its confidence in the Israeli workforce, Intel is also fond of blue-white companies. In 2017, it made the biggest Israeli acquisition with the purchase of Mobileye for over $15 billion. In 2022, it also bought Israeli foundry Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion.