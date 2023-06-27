Oracle CEO: ‘Our support for Israel on the national level is always in our priorities’

Dozens of companies and entrepreneurs at an event in Tel Aviv to discuss the role of emerging technologies such as AI

Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle Corporation, participated in a special event with the senior officials of the Israeli economy to discuss the business opportunities presented by artificial intelligence and its impact on companies and businesses in Israel and around the world.

“Oracle and Start-Up Nation Central, a non-profit organization that promotes Israeli technology and innovation around the world, hosted dozens of companies and entrepreneurs at an event in Tel Aviv to discuss the role of emerging technologies such as AI in helping businesses overcome challenges and unlock new opportunities,” the organizers said in a press release.

The event featured a discussion between Oracle CEO Safra Catz and Start-Up Nation CEO Avi Hasson. They discussed the growth of AI and cloud technologies and how enterprises are using them to harness business data and drive innovation.

“Israel is now home to some of the most vibrant emerging technology companies in the world, ready to unlock the full potential of AI and cloud,” said Safra Catz, CEO, Oracle. “Oracle’s cloud infrastructure for AI workloads, world class data management, advanced security and a full suite of cloud applications are key to helping startups solve the world’s most pressing business challenges,” she added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671043995823210497 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The two leaders also discussed the growth of the Israeli startup ecosystem, particularly in the emerging field of artificial intelligence.

“The rapid growth of digital technologies gives Israeli companies fertile ground for renewed international collaborations, investment and growth,” said Avi Hasson, CEO, Start-Up Nation Central. “We are proud to collaborate with Oracle, a global leader in cloud computing, to foster opportunities for Israeli tech innovation and our startup community.”

The event was attended by leading senior executives from the business, and public sectors such as Hanan Fridman (Leumi Bank), Rakefet Russak-Aminoach (Team8Fintech), Einat Gez (CEO of Papaya Global), Avi Gabbay – (CEO of Partner), Tal Granot (CEO of Hot), Eran Feigenbaum (CEO of Oracle Israel), Yael Har Even (Vice President of Oracle Israel), Liora Shechter (Vice President Digital and Technology of Clalit Health Services) and Shlomi Kofman (VP & Head of International Collaborations Division). It also included a panel with Israeli startups Diagnostic Robotics, Tomorrow.io, AI21 Labs, and Weka.IO to discuss trends in enterprise and industry adoption of AI technologies.