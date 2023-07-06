Israel's Sheba Medical Center to develop booster vaccines against Covid-19

The Israeli SPRI teams up with the U.S. agencies, like NIH and Walter Reed, as well as Sanofi, to research the coronavirus and develop future solutions

Israel's largest hospital Sheba Medical Center announced that its research institute (SPRI) was part of a joint venture to develop booster shots that will protect patients against several coronavirus variants.

SPRI teamed up with the U.S. government's National Institutes of Health (NIH) Vaccine Research Center, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and pharmaceutical company Sanofi.

The announcement came after a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Vaccine Selection Committee, with a stated goal of providing a long-term solution to Covid-19. In the future, the research model for developing the vaccine will also be applied to other viruses, including influenza, with the aim of preventing future pandemics.

"This partnership has the potential to change the future of virus care and can transform the way we prevent and manage future pandemics," said Professor Gili Regev-Yochay, Director of SPRI and the Infection Prevention and Control Unit at Sheba.

"The signing of the agreement and the future development of this vaccine are a testament to the medical developments and research conducted by Sheba during and after the Covid-19 pandemic,” Regev-Yochay added.

"SPRI is the perfect complement to our Vaccine Research Center team in our shared goal of predicting and understanding the future of infections," stated Professor Daniel Douek, Head of the Human Immunology Section at NIH and SPRI's Senior Scientific Advisor.

SPRI focuses on multi-disciplinary, multi-faceted collaborative research and the translation of global infectious disease research into clinical products for rapid deployment in the event of future epidemics and pandemics.