The doctors in Israel's Hadassah Hospital say the boy's head was ‘almost completely detached' from the neck

A Palestinian child who suffered a near complete decapitation after being hit by a car was miraculously saved by surgeons at Jerusalem's Hadassah Hospital, last month. It was an extremely rare operation with a generally very low survival rate.

The boy from the West Bank was riding his bicycle not far from his home when he was hit by a car. The child was quickly evacuated by helicopter and taken to Hadassah Hospital's trauma unit.

Doctors found that two of his cervical vertebrae had been broken and that his head was "almost completely detached from the base of the neck."

The operation therefore was very complex. Several surgeons, anesthetists and nursing staff were mobilized. It was ultimately a great success, despite Suleiman's initial chances of survival not exceeding 50%.

JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP Illustration - Surgeons operating on a patient.

Since then, 12-year-old Suleiman Hassan has been considered a miracle. The child has no neurological deficits, sensory or motor dysfunctions, and walks unaided. According to the doctors, he's out of the woods. He has returned home with a cervical splint, but remains under close observation.

"I will thank you all my life for saving my dear only son. Bless you all, thanks to you he regained his life even when the odds were low and the danger was obvious," Suleiman's father told the care team.

"What saved him were professionalism, technology, and quick decision making by the trauma and orthopedics team. All I can say is a big thank you,” he added.