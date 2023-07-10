Israeli university to improve Canada’s earthquake warning system

Approximately 5,000 earthquakes occur each year in Canada

Tel Aviv University in Israel received funding from Canada’s National Resources Ministry to develop software to improve the North American country’s early warning systems for earthquakes.

“We are pleased to bring Tel Aviv University's cutting-edge expertise to Canada, which helps us access the earliest and most accurate earthquake and tsunami warnings," said Canadian National Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

The Canadian systems already in place had also been developed by TAU in collaboration with the Israeli company SeismicAI, which holds an exclusive license for the technology deployed worldwide.

The objective of this new project is to improve the performance of the existing system in coastal and border regions exposed to high seismic risks. It is expected to provide more comprehensive coverage and earlier warnings, giving people in at-risk regions more time to take protective action.

Starting next year, residents of Canadian regions at risk will be able to receive an alert informing them that an earthquake has occurred and that they must take immediate measures to protect themselves. Approximately 5,000 earthquakes occur each year in Canada.