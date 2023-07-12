High BMI? New Israeli study questions obesity indicator

Researchers from Israel's Tel Aviv University shake up the weight game, suggesting a new gold standard for measuring unhealthy obesity

Israeli researchers from Tel Aviv University (TAU) concluded that the lesser-used body fat percentage measurement was a better indicator of overall health, compared to body mass index (BMI), in identifying obesity at a normal weight that is often overlooked.

“The disparity between the two indexes has generated a phenomenon called 'the paradox of obesity with normal weight' – higher than normal body fat percentage in normal-weight individuals,” said Professor Yftach Gepner from the School of Public Health at TAU's Faculty of Medicine.

Based on the study, which examined the data of about 3,000 Israeli women and men, the researchers recommended the body fat percentage measurement be considered the gold standard, rather than the more widely used BMI. In Israel, this would require ensuring clinics were equipped with suitable devices.

Luis Acosta (AFP/File) BMI measurement device with a body fat percentage analyzer.

"Israel is a leader in childhood obesity and more than 60 percent of the country's adults are defined as overweight. The prevailing index in this respect is BMI, based on weight and height measures, which is considered a standard indicator of an individual's general health,” Gepner explained.

“However, despite the obvious intuitive connection between excess weight and obesity, the actual measure for obesity is the body's fat content,” the professor said.

The researchers discovered that 38.5 percent of women and 26.5 percent of men that didn’t have an unhealthy BMI were actually “obese with normal weight.” In addition, the individuals had high levels of sugar, fat, and cholesterol, which are major risk factors for a range of cardiometabolic diseases.

On the other hand, 30 percent of the men and 10 percent of the women previously labeled overweight actually had a normal body fat percentage.

FRED DUFOUR (AFP/File) A fat reduction hospital in China.

"Our findings were somewhat alarming, indicating that obesity with normal weight is much more common in Israel than we had assumed. Moreover, these individuals, being within the norm according to the prevailing BMI index, usually pass 'under the radar',” Gepner warned.

“Unlike people who are identified as overweight, they receive no treatment or instructions for changing their nutrition or lifestyle - which places them at an even greater risk for cardiometabolic diseases,” he added.

The largest of its kind study ever conducted in Israel was published by Frontiers in Nutrition. Gepner worked with PhD student Yair Lahav, who runs the Yair Lahav Nutrition Center in Tel Aviv that provided the data for the study, and in collaboration with Aviv Kfir.