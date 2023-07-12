Junk food lover? Israeli study finds high-fat, high-sugar diet accelerates aging

Researcher at Israel's Ben-Gurion University shows a diet rich in saturated fats and sugars leads to accelerated cognitive decline

A study by Israeli researchers has shown that foods rich in saturated fats and added sugars cause premature aging. The lab wanted next to understand why the aging cells were no longer able to repair DNA damage, triggering disease.

"We found that eating junk food accelerates the aging process, particularly that of the brain," Director of the Laboratory on Aging and Molecular Biology at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Deborah Toiber, said.

SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Illustration - A hamburger rich in saturated fats.

"We conducted large-scale studies on mice fed a diet rich in saturated fats and sugars. These mice developed cognitive decline much more rapidly than those fed a normal diet," Toiber added, pointing out that aging brings with it a host of heart diseases, cancers and cognitive decline-related illnesses such as Parkinson's or Alzheimer's.

"We have discovered a protein that is very important in aging. If they don't have it, our mice age prematurely and become very ill," Toiber continued, "this protein can also identify damage in our DNA, and start the cell repair process.”

The protein called sirtuin-6 was shown to play a role somewhat similar to that of first aid on the scale of our DNA. "Our project now is to understand why this protein is no longer produced as we age, particularly in cases of Alzheimer's", the Israeli researcher said. After understanding the cell system, the lab wanted to develop a preventive and curative treatment for neurodegenerative diseases.

"People with good genes can be protected from disease, even if they have a poor diet," Toiber concluded, "however, if we already have hereditary diseases in our family and we don't eat healthily, this will accelerate our aging process and cognitive decline." She suggested a diet rich in vitamins, minerals and nutrients for staying healthy.