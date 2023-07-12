Seven-year-old girl from Jordan receives treatment from the Israeli Rambam Hospital in Haifa for a congenital orthopedic malformation

A seven-year-old girl from Jordan was treated at the Rambam Hospital in Haifa, on Israel's northern coast, for a congenital orthopedic malformation, said a statement from the medical center.

The child was born with a dislocated hip, resulting in one leg being shorter than the other and causing a severe limp. After undergoing multiple operations in Jordan, the girl's mother sought solutions elsewhere - Israel.

Rambam Health Care Campus X-rays of Amal before and after an operation for a congenital orthopedic malformation

The director of the pediatric orthopedics unit at Rambam Children's Hospital, Professor Mark Eidelman, received a call from an American colleague who told him about Amal’s difficult case last year [her name was changed for privacy]. The operation took place a few days ago, after several months of planning.

"My colleague asked if he could refer me the case of a seven-year-old Jordanian girl with a congenital hip dislocation," Eidelman said, "as the cost of the operation in the United States was high, my colleague suggested that the operation be performed in Israel, which borders Jordan, to reduce expenses.”

Eidelman and his team performed the complex procedure to lengthen the femur thigh bone. "Amal's operation was difficult, but we succeeded and everything turned out well," the Israeli surgeon said, "she can now walk again and has less pain. Amal is doing well and her parents are delighted."

Rambam Health Care Campus Amal recuperating at Rambam Hospital with Professor Mark Eidelman (left) and her father by the bed side.

The little girl and her family have since returned to Jordan, but will return to Haifa in six weeks' time for a follow-up visit. Israel’s Rambam Hospital specializes in skeletal trauma, deformities, limb lengthening, clubfoot, and the early detection and treatment of congenital hip dislocations.