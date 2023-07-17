Hebrew University scientists use stem cells to construct brain models, helping them better understand the disease

Scientists from the Edmond & Lily Safra Center for Brain Sciences at Jerusalem's Hebrew University are using human stem cells to better understand Huntington's disease.

About one in 20,000 people live with Huntington's disease, a neurological disorder caused by a gene mutation. With a late onset generally at 30 to 50 years of age, patients eventually die of the neurodegenerative disease, for which there is no currently no therapy.

"There is a particular gene that is being affected," Professor Eran Meshorer told i24NEWS' Sarah Chlala. "There is a genetic mutation; it's called an expansion mutation. We know that there is a specific expansion within this gene that generated a mutant protein."

The protein causes cell death in the brain's striatum, causing motor problems, cognitive impairment and other related issues. It eventually leads to death within 10 to 15 years. Children of those with Huntington's disease have a 50 percent chance of inheriting the disease, affecting men and women equally.

"A lot of the studies in the past 20-30 years focus on post-symptomatic. We believe this is too late," said Meshorer. "We need to go much earlier because the disease is already there – the genetics is there."

Diagnosis is made when movement problems are already obvious. By then, the cells in the brain produce aggregate cellular structures.

"The particular neurons in the brain that are dying, why they are dying and not others are dying...We don't understand why it takes years to develop," Meshorer said.

Meshorer is investigating "when do these cellular aggregates appear? When does the protein become insoluble and generate these deposits? When does it occur, why does it occur, in which cell, and what sticks to it?"

Human stem cells offer an important glimpse by showing the very early stages of the disease, before it is detected. Meshorer said his team uses the stem cells to build a "human model for brain diseases."

Among the findings he recalled from his experiments are "proteins that shouldn't even be there. So this is one of the things that we believe is causing the disease in the long run."