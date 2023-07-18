Israel's NurExone Biologic develops unique nasal treatment for spinal cord injuries

The innovative, non-invasive exopten therapy could revolutionize the lives of thousands of people affected by spinal cord injuries

The pioneering Israeli biopharmaceutical company NurExone Biologic Inc. has developed a treatment of the future for spinal cord injuries.

Thanks to an innovative therapy called exopten and an exclusive exotherapy platform, researchers have developed a non-invasive treatment administered through the nose. By leveraging the power of exosomes and using intranasal delivery, this approach could revolutionize the lives of thousands of people affected by spinal cord injuries.

"After a study in 2014, we received the first results showing that there was a significant functional improvement of the spinal cord in the rats that received the innovative therapy through the nose," Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO and Managing Director of NurExone, told i24NEWS.

Larry Brandt Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Preclinical studies conducted by NurExone have demonstrated excellent results. Exopten notably achieved a 75 percent success rate in helping paralyzed rats regain hind limb reflex, motor function, and sensory control. Additionally, the rats showed no signs of self-harm, indicating reduced stress levels and validating the effectiveness of the treatment.

Human trials are expected to take place in late 2024 or early 2025 in Israel, the United States, and Canada.

The spinal cord is the main communication channel between the brain and the rest of the body. It is an elongated, thick, and fragile structure protected by the spine made up of vertebrae. The vertebrae are separated and protected by cartilage discs that absorb shock.

Spinal fractures can cut or compress the spinal cord and cause damage to the spinal cord. In this case, all the muscles are paralyzed or weakened below the level of the lesion and tenderness disappears in this region.

In the case of a spinal cord injury in the lumbar region, both legs will be paralyzed or weak and unresponsive, while for a severe spinal injury at the neck, both arms and legs will be paralyzed, or weak and unresponsive.

Each year, between 250,000 and 500,000 people suffer from spinal cord injuries. About 90 percent of cases are due to an accident, a fall, or violence.

Exosomes, also known as extracellular vesicles, are nanoparticles naturally present in the body, secreted by cells. They have a unique ability to transport biological "cargo" to specific cells and inflamed tissues while navigating extracellular spaces and penetrating cell membranes. These exosomes are delivered intranasally, allowing them to reach the damaged area and promote the regeneration of neurons in the spinal cord.

Spinal cord injuries have devastating consequences and often lead to permanent paralysis of individuals. In particular, exopten therapy has the potential to be a game-changer in the treatment of lesions, and above all aims to improve the quality of life of patients.

Considerable benefits

What sets exopten apart from other treatments is its unique intranasal delivery method. This technology has the potential to provide a more convenient and suitable treatment option for patients.

"For years, many researchers have been trying to find solutions to spinal cord damage, so we tried to change the paradigm and imagine a different treatment that can be prescribed to all patients without side effects,” said Shaltiel.

“In my opinion, it's the treatment of the 21st century and the century to come, because it's not cell therapy, it's a much more efficient process. Nasal therapy allows you to quickly reach the central nervous system and it is an unbeatable advantage to adequately treat a patient's affected spinal cord.”