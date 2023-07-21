Israel tops diabetes-induced amputations, seeks policy support

The Israeli Health Ministry’s Director General Bar Siman Tov asks Prime Ministery Netanyahu for help, referring to hard to swallow data

The Israeli Health Ministry’s Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov officially asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to remove red warning labels on food and beverages with high concentrations of sugar, after previous detrimental actions.

A source familiar with the exchange between Bar Siman Tov and Netanyahu told Kan that "the government canceled the sugar tax without referring to data" from the Health Ministry, a move that was criticized for going against the advice of experts.

"The State of Israel ranks first in the world for limb amputations caused by sugar diabetes", explained Bar Siman Tov, provoking astonishment from the prime minister, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

"Previously, type 2 diabetes was seen from the age of 50-60, but today, more and more children are affected by diabetes-related illnesses - it's a catastrophe," Bar Siman Tov warned.

In addition to sugar, the aspartame present in "light" drinks and foods causes damage to the body similar to that of sugar, he added.

"Children should only drink water," the Health Ministry’s top official insisted.

"I'm astonished. This is very serious data, it's the first time I've been confronted with this problem in this way," Netanyahu reportedly said in reaction.

"I would like you to prepare a plan against this scourge. I would also like the government to quickly adopt a proposal to deal with diabetes and obesity,” the prime minister announced.