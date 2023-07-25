Israeli researchers find correlation between behavioral stress, vaccine effectiveness

Findings: Stress improves antibody production following Covid vaccination by 70 percent, but significantly reduces protection against variants

Israeli researchers at Tel Aviv University demonstrated for the first time that there is a significant link between behavioral stress and the effectiveness of vaccines.

They found that acute stress in mice up to 12 days after vaccination increases antibody response to the vaccine by 70 percent compared to the unstressed control group. This, however, comes at the price of reduced antibody breadth, which results in diminished protection against the pathogen's variants.

The study, led by Ph.D. students Noam Ben-Shalom and Elad Sandbank, was published earlier this month in the leading scientific journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity.

“We examined, for the first time, the correlation between stress and the body's ability to develop an immune response following vaccination,” said Dr. Natalia Freund, head of the Clinical Microbiology and Immunology lab. “The prevailing assumption is that the effectiveness of a vaccine is determined mainly by its own quality. However, over the years, professional literature has reported influences of other factors as well. Our study was the first to investigate the possible effects of acute stress. We found that this mental state has a dramatic impact – not only on the vaccine's effectiveness but also on how it works."

Acute stress is a mental state caused by immediate threat (either real or imagined), involving the secretion of adrenaline and stimulation.

"From the evolutionary perspective, stress can be caused by different factors,” Dr. Freund explained.

“We tend to think of mental stress, but physical illness also causes a form of stress. When the body contracts a virus or bacteria it experiences stress, and signals to the immune system that the top priority is getting rid of the pathogen, while investing energy in long-term immunological memory is a second priority. Therefore, stress nine to 12 days after vaccination… enhances short-term immunity and damages long-term memory."