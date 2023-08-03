Students from around the world join research program with Israel’s top scientists

The students 'get to know researchers from all the diverse sectors of Israeli society' says program lead, Professor Arlene Wilson-Gordon of Bar-Ilan University

A joint initiative of the Israeli Bar-Ilan University and the U.S. Yeshiva University has brought together twenty-eight students from Hong Kong, Montreal, Toronto, New York, and more, for hands-on scientific experience in Israel.

During the seven-week research experience, the students are scheduled to complete intensive internships at Bar-Ilan's STEM research laboratories - with faculty members from the Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials, the Gonda Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center (Goldschmied), and the Alexander Kofkin, Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Engineering.

This year's participants included students from Yeshiva College, Stern College for Women, Barnard, Harvard University, Cornell University, Princeton University, Queens College, Touro College, Middlesex College, Rutgers University, The Cooper Union and Binghamton University.

Courtesy Israel Aircraft Industries An international student group visits Israel Aircraft Industries.

Professor Arlene Wilson-Gordon of Bar-Ilan's Department of Chemistry leads the program and is tasked with pairing students with faculty members in order to foster the young scientists’ career development.

"This is a great opportunity for foreign students to participate in research in Bar-Ilan's state-of-the-art laboratories and get to know researchers from all the diverse sectors of Israeli society," Wilson-Gordon said.

The program also included trips to Israel Aerospace Industries, the Volcani Institute, Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital and Teperberg Winery, as well as lectures by Bar-Ilan academics. In addition, evening activities and Torah learning were included.

Among the diverse research carried out by the students in Bar-Ilan’s laboratories, this summer, was on the Condanine-1 gene responsible for congenital dyserythropoietic anemia type 1, ground-breaking research on aging and the analysis of hardware methods to improve and accelerate the analysis of genomic data.