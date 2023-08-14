This system opens a unique window into the study of hot Jupiters, planets similar to Jupiter but with searing temperatures due to their proximity to stars

In a breakthrough for astrophysics, researchers have unveiled a binary celestial system located about 1,400 light years away that could reshape our knowledge of planets and stars in extreme conditions.

This system opens a unique window into the study of hot Jupiters, planets similar to Jupiter but with searing temperatures due to their proximity to stars. Unlike previous hot Jupiters, this colossal object is large enough to be observed and scrutinized.

Weizmann Institute of Science Dr. Na’ama Hallakoun

Published in Nature Astronomy, the study revealed a binary system composed of a white dwarf, a remnant of a Sun-like star, and a brown dwarf, a star-like object but not massive enough for hydrogen fusion. This binary system, the most extreme of its kind known so far, was identified through data from the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope.

Dr. Na’ama Hallakoun, lead author of the study from the Weizmann Institute of Science, explains, "We’ve identified a star-orbiting hot Jupiter-like object that is the hottest ever found, about 2,000 degrees hotter than the surface of the Sun."

Due to its large size compared to the faint star it orbits, it presents a rare opportunity for studying the extreme conditions of hot Jupiters.

The system also offers insights into binary stars' evolution. The brown dwarf's remarkable density, being 80 times more massive than Jupiter yet compressed to Jupiter's size, allows it to survive the gravitational forces of its star.

ESO/Yuri Beletsky A sunset view of the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Paranal, Chile

The extreme temperatures caused by its close orbit create stark differences between its day and night hemispheres, aiding understanding of atmospheric impacts on exoplanets.

Dr. Hallakoun’s research, building on earlier work, advances knowledge of hot Jupiters and provides an invaluable window into the evolution of binary systems.

NASA via AP James Webb Space Telescope

The system, an unprecedented glimpse into this kind of binary setup, paves the way for studying the impact of extreme ultraviolet radiation on planetary atmospheres and refining our understanding of star and planet development.

As technology improves, the NASA James Webb Space Telescope may further unveil the mysteries of this intriguing binary system, offering valuable insights into conditions that shape exoplanets across the universe.