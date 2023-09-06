These models created without egg or sperm open new ways of research into infertility

A team of researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science made a scientific breakthrough by managing to grow complete models of human embryos from stem cells outside the womb up to day 14.

These models created without egg or sperm open new ways of research into infertility, the scientists believe. The synthetic embryo had all the structures and compartments characteristic for their stage, including the placenta.

Prof. Jacob Hanna, who led the research, said it could shed new light on the early embryo which is very difficult to study.

“The drama is in the first month, the remaining eight months of pregnancy are mainly lots of growth,” Hanna said.

“But that first month is still largely a black box. Our stem cell–derived human embryo model offers an ethical and accessible way of peering into this box. It closely mimics the development of a real human embryo, particularly the emergence of its exquisitely fine architecture.”

The synthetic models emulated the process by which an early embryo gains all the structures it needs for beginning its transformation into a fetus, which could help medics to research possible complications in the first weeks of pregnancy.

“Many failures of pregnancy occur in the first few weeks, often before the woman even knows she’s pregnant,” Hanna explained.

“That’s also when many birth defects originate, even though they tend to be discovered much later. Our models can be used to reveal the biochemical and mechanical signals that ensure proper development at this early stage, and the ways in which that development can go wrong.”