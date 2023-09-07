Robotics in spotlight at 10th Infrastructure and Industry Conference in Tel Aviv

Fanuc, the world's largest robot company, presented its models

The 10th Conference on Infrastructure and Industry in Israel took place this Thursday, at the David Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv.

The event was organized by Summit Expert in collaboration with Tefen Group. Senior officials from the infrastructure, transport, energy, technology, real estate and industry sectors in Israel presented their work in front of senior officials, including ministers.

i24NEWS spoke with Asaf Fleishman, administrative manager of Japanese industrial robot manufacturer Fanuc in Israel, the largest robot company in the world. With more than 100 different models, Fanuc offers robots in various fields and industries, easy to use and with great flexibility thanks to a range of application-specific options and immediate integration.

The company, which has nearly a million robots worldwide, presented three models at the Tel Aviv Conference.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS Robots Fanuc

"The new collaborative robots (cobots) are intended for direct interaction with humans in a shared space and are not restricted, they have freedom of movement, which gives them great flexibility, they are also easy to program and operate," Fleishman told i24NEWS, adding that these new robots are very popular at the moment.

In Israel, the company dominates the robotics market, with prestigious clients such as Iscar. These robots, sold all over the world, help humans access difficult places, or even reduce the arduousness of work by moving boxes weighing more than 44 lbs.

"In Israel, where several thousand multifunction robots are active, we work with many local systems integrators who provide alternative solutions to companies,” added Fleishman.

The improvement of robots is one of the priorities of the company in Israel, which aims to continue to rely on artificial intelligence.

“We develop all the peripheral systems, the cameras integrated into the robots and the cutting-edge technologies, using what is linked to artificial intelligence while associating it with the different components of the robots,” concluded Fleishman.

Over the past decade, artificial intelligence has invaded many sectors of activity, notably thanks to the increased computing power of chips which has allowed machines to surpass human capabilities. Private investment in AI technologies reached $91.9 billion in 2022, according to Stanford University's annual AI Index 2023 report.

In Israel, around 2,200 companies use AI in various sectors and in the first six months of the year Israeli AI companies secured around $2 billion in 143 deals. The robotics sector therefore has a very promising future ahead of it with a multitude of areas to explore.